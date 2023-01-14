Watch Now
Local News

Actions

NWS urges travelers to cancel plans ahead of heavy snow at Mt. Charleston

‘Consider canceling or changing your plans!’
Untitled design (17).png
NWS Las Vegas
Untitled design (17).png
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 19:51:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service warns travelers of potential moderate to heavy snow hitting Mt. Charleston on Saturday.

According to a Tweet by NWS Las Vegas, the heavy snow will result in dangerous road conditions.

NWS Las Vegas furthered its point by saying, “Consider canceling or changing your plans!”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH