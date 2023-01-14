NWS urges travelers to cancel plans ahead of heavy snow at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service warns travelers of potential moderate to heavy snow hitting Mt. Charleston on Saturday.
According to a Tweet by NWS Las Vegas, the heavy snow will result in dangerous road conditions.
NWS Las Vegas furthered its point by saying, “Consider canceling or changing your plans!”
⚠️❄️ Planning on going to @GoMtCharleston on Saturday? Consider canceling or changing your plans!
Moderate to heavy snow is likely Saturday afternoon & will result in dangerous road conditions. If you must travel to Mt Charleston Saturday, be prepared for winter road conditions! pic.twitter.com/AMbKCQJ289
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 13, 2023