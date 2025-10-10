Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NWS issues flash flood warning for Pahrump on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Pahrump, Indian Springs, and the Desert Rock-Mercury area this evening by the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

These areas can expect to see heavy rain, flash floods, and winds up to 40 mph until 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to NWS Las Vegas.

If roadways are flooded, NWS Las Vegas advises avoiding them to prevent drowning.

