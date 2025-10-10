NWS issues flash flood warning for Pahrump on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Pahrump, Indian Springs, and the Desert Rock-Mercury area this evening by the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️



📍Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock-Mercury area

⏰until 11:15 pm PDT tonight



⛈️Storms producing moderate to heavy rain continue to train over the area and will continue for the next hour or so. Remember, flooding can happen after rain stops! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/i1UZbrFFvp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 10, 2025

These areas can expect to see heavy rain, flash floods, and winds up to 40 mph until 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to NWS Las Vegas.

If roadways are flooded, NWS Las Vegas advises avoiding them to prevent drowning.