NV Energy says winds at Mount Charleston have caused unplanned outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy says that high winds this morning caused an unplanned power outage in the Mount Charleston area.

With sustained high winds of over 60 mph expected to continue through this evening and contribute to extreme fire conditions on the mountain, the outage is expected to last until 10 a.m. on April 26.

Based on the forecast, NV Energy says it activated a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak PSOM Zones that is impacting 470 customers.

NV Energy says it has opened a drive-thru customer resource center that will be open until 8 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, or until power is restored, at The Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd.

Back-up generation has also been provided to the restaurant at the Mt. Charleston Lodge.

