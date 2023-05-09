NV Energy looking to reduce energy costs for customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy customers could see some relief when they get their energy bills this summer.

The company said it's planning on filing a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on May 15 to reduce energy costs for customers.

Depending on the customer's location and type of electric service they receive, NV Energy said they could see their bill go down between 5% and 14% for July, August, and September.

"Our customers have all been impacted by the higher natural gas prices and the corresponding affect it has on our customers' rates," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy's president and CEO. "Recognizing the challenges higher energy rates creates for customers, especially in the summer months, we decided to step in and deliver a solution."

This comes after the company raised prices at least four times over the last couple of years.

According to NV Energy, that's to cover the cost they're paying for natural gas, which fuels its power plants. Quarterly rate adjustments are made based on those prices. For example, the company said the price of natural gas has risen nearly 500% since 2021.

The utility provider adds if natural gas prices remain stable this year, customers' bills are expected to continue going down.