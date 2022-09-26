NV Energy hikes prices again, citing increased natural gas costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy customers can expect to pay more on their monthly bills beginning October 1.

The company recently sent out letters to customers letting them know about a company-wide rate hike.

NV Energy said the reason for the rate hike is because of the rising cost of natural gas. NV Energy uses natural gas to fuel its power plants.

The company is expected to bring in an estimated $171 million in revenue from the increases, but say they won’t be profiting the extra money.

The average customer in a single-family home will see a monthly increase of about $10. .

The average customer in a multifamily home or apartment will see an increase of approximately $6 dollars every month.

The average small business or commercial customer will see an increase of about $5.50.

“This is going to affect many people negatively. Just when you thought you saw the light at the end of the tunnel with gas prices going down a little bit, then here come these energy rates going up. It just seems like I don't know, the consumer is not getting a break anywhere,” said Diane Carrasco, an NV Energy customer.

Monthly charges will depend on the customer's consumption level.

NV Energy offers tips to help people conserve energy and cut back costs on monthly bills.

