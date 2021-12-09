SAVING BIG: Tips on how to spend less on energy, gas bills this winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s time to brace for some higher heating bills this winter! According to federal data, nearly half of all us households use natural gas to heat their homes and those families could pay 30% more this year to stay warm.

13 Action News looked into what you can do to stay warm this winter plus keep some money in your pocket!

Lower your home's thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Clean and maintain your furnace annually and change your furnace filter monthly for optimal operation.

Calk and seal all cracks.

Open curtains and blinds during daylight hours to maximize heat from direct sunlight.

“Typically, the more energy you use the more your bill will reflect that, so that’s why we encourage our customers to really take advantage of the tool that we have to offer and do simple things in their home to conserve energy,” said Cynthia Messina, project manager at NV Energy.

“Winter comes, people start using more and more natural gas, specifically because of their heat so we just want to give people tips. If you can conserve a little bit, you can save some money,” said Stephen Miller, corporate communications analyst with Southwest Gas.

Bills could go up even higher this year because of rising fuel costs.

Both companies offer options for customers and their billing, including budget billing, picking your due date, tracking and managing energy usage, assistance programs, installments on past-due balances and more.