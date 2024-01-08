NV Energy hosting consumer session for public to provide input on plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is looking for customer feedback as they prepare to host a Consumer Session this week.

According to an email sent to NV Energy customers, you can weigh in on the company's 2024 integrated resource plan. That includes discussions on approving resources to increase the supply of electricity to customers and limit the demand for electricity, a load forecast, supply plan, financial play, energy supply plan, distributed resources plan, and an action plan.

The meeting is scheduled to be help on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

The session will be held at the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada in Carson City. However, the proceedings will be video conference-linked to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada location in Las Vegas. That is located at 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Hearing Room A.

Last month, the PUCN approved an order allowing NV Energy to raise their rates "for investments made to increase reliability and efficiency of the electrical system". NV Energy has previously stated that rates will go up 3.3% on average, starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Several NV Energy customers have reached out to Channel 13 in the past claiming their bills have skyrocketed over the last couple of years.

RELATED LINK: NV Energy says energy bills are up because of high fuel costs

NV Energy previously told Channel 13 that more than 150 representatives are answering calls and emails to try to follow-up and offer solutions to customers with higher bills. If you have questions about your electric bill, you can call NV Energy's customer care center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just call 702-402-5555.