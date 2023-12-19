State officials approve NV Energy rate increase for 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevadans are about to see their electricity bills go up.

On Monday, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approved an order allowing NV Energy to raise their rates "for investments made to increase reliability and efficiency of the electrical system".

NV Energy officials said they have made investments on behalf of their customers by upgrading transmission and distribution lines, replacing older, wooden poles with metal police, burying certain lines underground, and upgrading grid technologies to prevent and protect them against cyber attacks.

According to NV Energy officials, rates will go up 3.3% on average, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. The company said they are still "analyzing the impact of the final order" approved by the PUCN and will communicate directly with customers once the "full impact of the order is known".

The rates going up are the general rates, which NV Energy officials said hasn't been increased in Southern Nevada since 2020. They add these costs are separate from quarterly rate adjustments, which are determined by the cost of purchasing power and how much fuel costs are. NV Energy officials add they believe fuel costs should decrease over the next year and those savings will be passed on to customers through the quarterly adjustments.