NV Energy Foundation: Money still available for seniors needing utility assistance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NV Energy Foundation, United Way of Southern Nevada, and Southwest Gas partnered up to host several Project REACH Senior Expos last month.

According to those organizations, they were able to help more than 2,100 seniors and gave out more than $645,000 to help them pay overdue electric, gas, water and sewage bills.

The Project REACH program provides utility assistance and community resources to seniors who are at least 62 years old. The organizations said there are still funds to help seniors in need.

Anyone who wasn't able to make it to one of the expos can still apply for past-due utility bill assistance here. That lists the eligibility requirements, in terms of household income. Eligible individuals and households can submit one application every 12 months to receive up to $300 in assistance.

Southwest Gas customers can also receive assistance through the Energy Share program. Individuals could receive up to $400 a year. Officials said you can contact an Energy Share provider to determine eligibility.