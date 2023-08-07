United Way announces dates for 2023 Project REACH Senior Expos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several community organizations are coming together to help senior citizens with past-due utility bills. The annual Project REACH Senior Expo events are back this month.

The events provide financial resources and assistance to seniors who are 62 years and is designed to help those experiencing economic hardship.

"Project REACH assistance is especially crucial during the hot summer months and can contribute to the overall health and well-being of seniors in our community," said Julian High, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada.

Eligible households can submit one application every 12 months and must meet the income eligibility guidelines.

For example, if a senior lives alone, they must make less than $29,160 per year or $2,430 per month. A household of two people would be less than $39,440 or $3,287 a month. You can see the full list of requirements here. Applicants must provide proof of eligibility, a copy of their past-due utility bill, and proof of income or pending income. Some examples include a Social Security Statement, current bank statement showing recent deposit activity, or current income tax records.

You can see the full list of expo times, dates, and locations below.

