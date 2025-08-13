NSP trooper injured in overnight hit-and-run, driver arrested for possible DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state trooper is recovering after an overnight hit-and-run on Interstate 15.

It happened near the 215 exit around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Nevada State Police, the trooper was responding to the area to investigate an earlier two-car crash near a construction zone in the area.

A driver traveling south on I-15 ignored traffic control and hit a Highway Patrol vehicle, then fled the scene.

The trooper inside the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who fled was later located and arrested for suspected DUI.