Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

NSP trooper injured in overnight hit-and-run, driver arrested for possible DUI

Scene video: NSP trooper injured in overnight hit-and-run, driver arrested for possible DUI
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state trooper is recovering after an overnight hit-and-run on Interstate 15.

It happened near the 215 exit around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Nevada State Police, the trooper was responding to the area to investigate an earlier two-car crash near a construction zone in the area.

A driver traveling south on I-15 ignored traffic control and hit a Highway Patrol vehicle, then fled the scene.

The trooper inside the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who fled was later located and arrested for suspected DUI.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school