NSP investigating fatal crash

Posted at 7:45 PM, Oct 09, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

NSP reports that three cars were involved. Additionally, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions and travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

