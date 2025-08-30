LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Giant witch legs and falling apples and snow, oh my!

The Sphere has reimagined “The Wizard of Oz” for Las Vegas in a multi-sensory immersive experience that makes audience members feel like they’re inside the story with their favorite iconic characters, a Sphere representative shared.

Not in Kansas anymore: How the Sphere reimagined 'The Wizard of Oz' for Las Vegas

Attendees will be welcomed into a “sepia-toned, Kansas-themed space” before the film, featuring elements from the start of the movie (like Professor Marvel’s Caravan).

The movie experience itself “wraps up, over, and around the audience,” utilizing haptic seats, fog, snow machines, flying monkeys, and falling foam apples, the representative said, and is the brainchild of over 2,000 creatives “from across the entertainment and technology industries,” featuring over 1,800 unique AI elements.

"Wizard of Oz" at the Sphere (video courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

At the show’s conclusion, the representative shared that audiences will exit back through the Atrium, which transforms from black-and-white into the vibrant green of the Emerald City — featuring a live performance from the Wizard of Oz and interactive photo kiosks.

It doesn’t take three taps of your ruby slippers to get there (though you can pose with the Wicked Witch of the East’s supersized shoes outside the experience) — you can find all the Ozian fun at the Sphere, located at 225 Sands Avenue.

Click here to purchase tickets to the “Wizard of Oz” experience at the Sphere. Just make sure to leave Toto at home — the Sphere’s website states that only service animals are permitted inside.