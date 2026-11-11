Las Vegas pizza shop says repeated thefts are hurting its bottom line: 'It definitely adds up'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Above the Crust Pizza in northwest Las Vegas reached out to Channel 13 after dealing with a repeated issue that they say "definitely adds up."

The most recent incident, owner and operator Nicholas Barkin told Channel 13, was on Sunday.

Barkin said it “started out as a little headache here and there, maybe once or twice a year.” But now, “I’ve had five of them stolen. Not from the same people, from different people.”

He said the shaker jars are sold in packs, and he’s had to replace them a couple of times already.

“It definitely adds up,” said Barkin.

He’s not going to the police about the thefts but said this is hurting his business and making it harder to pay his eight employees.

“I pay my employees, I pay myself, I pay my rent, I pay everything," Barkin said. "So don’t come into my house and steal something from me when I don’t go into your house and steal something from you.”

At the counter, you can ask for free packets of parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, oregano, and garlic when you check out.

This is one story, but it speaks to a bigger issue about restaurants across Nevada and the affordability concerns they face.

According to the Nevada Restaurant Association, restaurant expenses have increased approximately 36% since 2019, while food costs have risen about 35%.

Barkin told Channel 13 he loves his community and hopes people will do the right thing in the future.

“I love pizza. I love bringing pizza and community together,” he said.