North Las Vegas using AI to break language barriers in public meetings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is using artificial intelligence to break down language barriers.

For the first time Wednesday, North Las Vegas used Wordly at its 4 p.m. city council meeting. The AI tool is meant to allow non-English speakers to participate in public meetings.

There is no app download or special equipment required. After scanning a QR code on the meeting agenda or council chambers, Worldy will capture the speaker’s comments and send a translation to your mobile device via text or audio.

The latest U.S. Census reports more than 40% of North Las Vegas residents identify as Hispanic. City officials say they want those Spanish speakers to engage with council members and make their voices heard.

“It’s imperative that we capture those thoughts those minds, and really engaging them in an opportunity to understand what this environment looks like many of our community members have never been to a council meeting before so its imperative we showcase the potentials for what they can do and the voices that can be heard,” said Wilson Ramos, Director of Community Services and Engagement for the City of North Las Vegas.

The City of North Las Vegas is the first jurisdiction in Nevada to introduce a real-time AI translation to residents.