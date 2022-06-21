North Las Vegas shelter asking for donations

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shade Tree based in North Las Vegas is asking for donations to hand out to its clients ahead of the summer months.

According to The Shade Tree, summer is the slowest season for donations.

A full list of needed items can be seen below:

new or gently used bath towels

women’s sandals (sizes 7-10)

girls’ short sleeve shirts and tank tops (sizes S-XL)

women’s and girls’ casual summer dresses (all sizes including plus sizes)

bottled water

sunscreen

Donation items are accepted by drop-off appointment only, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday's according to a release. Appointments can be made online at appt.link/theshadetree-donations.