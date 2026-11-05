NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new chapter is beginning in North Las Vegas as voters choose their next mayor and the city prepares for a change in leadership.

North Las Vegas is one of Nevada’s fastest-growing communities, and for some residents, new leadership brings an opportunity to address issues affecting their everyday lives.

Longtime North Las Vegas resident Kiara Williams said she is optimistic about what the change could bring.

“I think a new face is definitely good to see and important to have,” Williams said. “Change is something that has to happen. Change can be good and I'm excited to see what's next.”

But that excitement also comes with expectations.

WATCH | North Las Vegas residents share hopes, expectations for new mayor

North Las Vegas residents share hopes, expectations for new mayor

Williams said one issue she wants city leaders to address is the amount of construction happening throughout North Las Vegas and the progress residents are seeing from those projects.

“That's something that I notice, a lot of construction everywhere and nobody's really seeing progress,” Williams said. “That's just something very important to me, especially since it affects my everyday life.”

Mayor-elect Daniele Monroe-Moreno released a statement to KTNV following her election victory, laying out a vision focused on affordability and opportunity for North Las Vegas residents.

“My vision for our city is bold — a place where working families, seniors, veterans and young people can afford to live, buy a home, and build their future,” Monroe-Moreno said in part. “A destination city where residents work, live and play. Not just a place where Nevadans can survive but thrive.”

North Las Vegas resident Roger Newell said he wants to see those promises translate into action.

“You gotta find out because you, you don't know. People say a lot of things,” Newell said.

He added that creating meaningful change will require more than one person.

“They've gotta have everybody that's behind them... that's gonna cause the change and just one person is not gonna change,” Newell said.

With new leadership on the way, North Las Vegas residents are now looking toward what comes next, with expectations for progress, opportunity and a stronger future for their community.