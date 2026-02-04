Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Las Vegas Police to honor fallen officer with dedication

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department's North Central Area Command building will be dedicated to fallen Officer Jason Roscow, who was shot and killed on Feb. 4 2025, while attempting to make contact with an armed subject.

The North Las Vegas mayor, city council, police, family and friends will gather to celebrate Officer Jason Roscow and his sacrifice.

The building will be renamed and will have a bronze dedication plaque.

The ceremony will be taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m.

