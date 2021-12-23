North Las Vegas police seek teen missing 'due to suspicious circumstances'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for help from the community finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Dec. 15.

Authorities say Na’Laya Garry was last seen near her home on Palmilla Street, not far from Tropical Parkway and Decatur Boulevard.

According to detectives, the search for Garry was upgraded from a "runaway" case to "missing" due to "suspicious circumstances."

#Missing 15-year-old Na’Laya Garry was last seen on Wed, Dec. 15, 21, near her residence located on the 5900 block of Palmilla. After further information was provided the case was upgraded from ‘runaway’ to ‘missing' due to suspicious circumstances, as stated by the detectives. pic.twitter.com/wbwr1uvCjj — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 23, 2021

She is described by police as being around five feet tall and weighing around 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, and black, white and grey vans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

