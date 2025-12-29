Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Las Vegas police searching for missing man with medicated schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

North Las Vegas Police Department
Harold Wilson Jr. was last seen on December 28, 2025, at approximately 3:39 a.m., when he left his residence near the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue on foot.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a man with diagnosed schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Harold Wilson Jr. was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 28, around 3:39 a.m. when he left his home near the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue.

The 62-year-old was reportedly heading toward the DVX bus stop near Centennial Parkway and Statz Street to travel to Walmart near Craig and MLK Boulevard to shop for clothes.

Wilson is a Black man, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a black scarf.

Wilson takes prescribed medication twice daily to manage his schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

