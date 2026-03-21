North Las Vegas police searching for missing, endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is asking for the community's help to located Derrick Weathers, a 64-year-old man missing in North Las Vegas.

Weathers was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 20, near the 3800 block of Juanita May Avenue, police said.

NLVPD shared the following description of Weathers with us to assist in the search:



Age: 64

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

"Weathers suffers from dementia, which may impair his ability to care for himself or return home safely. Due to his medical condition, there is concern for his well-being." — NLVPD

If you know of the whereabouts of Derrick Weathers, contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.