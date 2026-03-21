North Las Vegas police searching for missing, endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is asking for the community's help to located Derrick Weathers, a 64-year-old man missing in North Las Vegas.
Weathers was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 20, near the 3800 block of Juanita May Avenue, police said.
NLVPD shared the following description of Weathers with us to assist in the search:
- Age: 64
- Race: Black
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 230 pounds
"Weathers suffers from dementia, which may impair his ability to care for himself or return home safely. Due to his medical condition, there is concern for his well-being." — NLVPD
If you know of the whereabouts of Derrick Weathers, contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.