North Las Vegas police searching for missing 81-year-old man last seen on his way to the dentist

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help finding an 81-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas.

David Zderic was last seen on Tuesday, March 3, around 10:15 a.m., when he got into an Uber to head to a dentist appointment at 1700 West Charleston Boulevard, police said.

Uber confirmed that Zderic was dropped off at this address.

Zderic is 81 years old and described as 5 feet 8 inches tall. He's bald and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with the words "all eyes on me" on the back, red sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Police said he suffers from Type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism.

Anyone with information related to Zderic's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

