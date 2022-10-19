North Las Vegas police searching for endangered person

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jose Parra-Meza, 29, is missing and was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. close to his home near West Ann Road and Allen Lane.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Parra-Meza suffers from a diminished mental capacity, schizophrenia, bipolar, has seizures, and has violent tendencies. He is also non-verbal but knows some Spanish.

Parra-Meza is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5'8" and 233 lbs, with a brown hair, hazel eyes, and medium brown complexion, last seen wearing a grayish blue tank top with faded letters on the front, tie dyed green basketball shorts with blue and white stripe, and black sliders as shoes. He left his phone and wallet behind.

Those with information regarding Parra-Meza disappearance are asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.