North Las Vegas police searching for 75-year-old with dementia

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help finding a missing, endangered adult.

Sharon Libersat was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 16, around 1:08 a.m. She was reportedly last seen at around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, near the 4100 block of Cannondale Avenue.

Libersat has a known history of dementia and has experienced a rapid cognitive decline over the past six months.

Police say she knows her name but does not know her date of birth or home address. She did not take her required medication with her, which may result in increased confusion or the fabrication of stories.

She is also known to hunker down rather than seek help from others.

Libersat is described as a 75-year-old white woman last seen wearing a thin black shirt and black pants. She has previously been located in the area of Ann Road and Willis Street.

Due to her medical condition, lack of medication, nighttime disappearance, and unknown direction of travel, Libersat is considered an endangered missing adult.

Anyone with information on Libersat's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

