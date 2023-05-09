North Las Vegas police searching for 33-year-old

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 33-year-old Jesse Justin Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. near his home in the 1600 block of Aspen Creek Avenue. This is near the intersection of Valley Drive and W. Ann Road.

"Gonzalez is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds," police wrote in their press release. "He has black hair, a mustache with goatee, brown eyes and wears glasses."

Police said Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and Nike tennis shoes.

Gonzalez is friendly, but functions at a 10-year-old level and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.