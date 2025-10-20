North Las Vegas police search for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia

NORTH LAS VEGAS — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in finding a 75-year-old woman who disappeared from her home Sunday evening.

Bessie Holleman was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2025, leaving her residence in the 2100 block of Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas.

Holleman is a Black woman who stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia and may become disoriented.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved peach-colored T-shirt, green sweatpants and white shoes. Holleman does not have identification or a cell phone with her.

Police say Holleman is known to visit the Bighorn Casino and the Smith's grocery store located at 2255 Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Anyone with information about Holleman's whereabouts should contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.