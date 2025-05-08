Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

North Las Vegas Police respond to fatal crash in northeast valley

Losee Rd after Centennial Pkwy TRAFFIC CAM.jpg
RTC Southern Nevada
Losee Rd after Centennial Pkwy TRAFFIC CAM.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police responded to reports of a crash in the northeast valley on Wednesday at around 2:36 p.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a Dodge Caravan. When police arrived, the motorcyclist was found unconscious.

The motorcyclist did receive medical attention, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Losee Road in the number one travel lane and the Caravan was traveling northbound in the left lane on Losee Road.

The Caravan decided to take a left turn, colliding with the motorcyclist.

Traffic investigators do not believe speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

Charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield will be made against the driver of the Caravan.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is an active investigation and a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need