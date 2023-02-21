North Las Vegas Police offering big money to recruit more officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is looking to boost the numbers of its police department.

They're offering bonuses up to $40,000 to attract lateral recruits or existing officers to sign up.

Potential recruits could get a $30,000 bonus plus a $5,000 relocation few if they live outside of the Las Vegas valley and a $5,000 hiring incentive for honorably discharged military members or active members of the National Guard.

Cash bonuses have become an important tool in attracting new police officers across the country.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary of a police and sheriff's patrol officer in the U.S. is about $65,000. Here in southern Nevada, it's around $79,000 a year.

Back in November 2021, Capt. Mike Harris told Channel 13 that in addition to funding, it's hard to find people that represent the community they serve.

North Las Vegas isn't the only valley department looking to add to their ranks.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they're short by about 300 officers.

In his state of the department address, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that's the equivalent of filling two area commands. He added there has been a 70% decrease after violent incidents across the country have gone viral like the Tyre Nichols case.

To help with recruiting efforts, LVMPD has put up billboards in cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, and Austin.

There are five different stages to become an LVMPD police and corrections recruit. That includes speaking with recruiters, taking written and physical exams, taking psychological and polygraph exams, and fitness testing before going to the police academy.