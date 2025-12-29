Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

North Las Vegas police locate missing man with medicated schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

Posted
and last updated

UPDATE

On Monday, Dec. 29, NLVPD shared that Harold Wilson Jr. was safely found.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are asking for help finding a man with diagnosed schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Harold Wilson Jr. was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 28, around 3:39 a.m. when he left his home near the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue.

The 62-year-old was reportedly heading toward the DVX bus stop near Centennial Parkway and Statz Street to travel to Walmart near Craig and MLK Boulevard to shop for clothes.

Wilson is a Black man, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a black scarf.

Wilson takes prescribed medication twice daily to manage his schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team