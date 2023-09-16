17-year-old dead following shooting in North Las Vegas near I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

North Las Vegas Police officers received reports of a shooting in the 20 block of Webb Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Officers shortly responded to the area near I-15 and West Owens Avenue and located a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, and the male was pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identification of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.