Male juvenile suspected of shooting, killing 17-year-old near I-15, North Las Vegas police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a male juvenile has been charged with open murder and is accused of the death of a 17-year-old male.

Police said a 17-year-old male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near I-15 and West Owens Avenue, on Sept. 16 around 2:10 p.m.

Medical responded to the scene and said the 17-year-old died. Homicide investigators then took over.

"The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

On Nov. 1, North Las Vegas homicide detectives booked a male juvenile suspect into the Clark County Juvenile Hall, where he is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.