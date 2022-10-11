North Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near MLK and Carey

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that they are investigating an officer involved shooting Monday night.
The investigation is happening near the area of Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.
#BREAKING #NLVPD investigating officer involved shooting (#OIS) incident.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 11, 2022
Area of Carey & MLK in NLV. Expect traffic delays for next several hours.
Police said to expect traffic delays for next several hours.
Police provided an update around 7:20 a.m. Monday that one male adult is deceased and one officer is involved.