Watch Now
Local News

Actions

North Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near MLK and Carey

FewWqL8VQAAmixS.jpeg
Sean DeLancey
The North Las Vegas Police Department said that they are investigating an officer involved shooting Monday night. The investigation is happening near the area of Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.
FewWqL8VQAAmixS.jpeg
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 22:42:05-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that they are investigating an officer involved shooting Monday night.

The investigation is happening near the area of Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

Police said to expect traffic delays for next several hours.

Police provided an update around 7:20 a.m. Monday that one male adult is deceased and one officer is involved.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH