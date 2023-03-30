Watch Now
North Las Vegas police giving away steering wheel locks

Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 15:15:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is planning on giving away free steering wheel locks.

Officials said it's a collaboration with the Hyundai Motor Corporation.

To be eligible, you must own a Hyundai made between 2010 and 2022 and present valid, vehicle registration and a Nevada Driver's License with a North Las Vegas address.

The event is set for April 5 at the Northwest Area Command at 3755 West Washburn.

You can stop by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up steering wheel locks while supplies last.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently held similar giveaways and said all of their locks have been given away.

Police have been giving away locks to people who own Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a popular social media challenge that targets those cars.

In February, LVMPD told Channel 13 that 1,485 cars had been reported stolen in their jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.

Kia and Hyundai said they have developed theft deterrent software for the affected vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that software will be provided to car owners for free, according to a February release.

