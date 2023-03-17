Las Vegas police offering free steering wheel locks due to car theft spike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is handing out over 100 free steering wheel locks to car owners.

To be eligible, you must own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle that was made between 2011 and 2021.

For the Enterprise Area Command, you can stop by from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.. Just bring your Nevada driver's license and Nevada registration.

For the Summerlin Area Command, you can send a copy of your registration to LVMPD and if you qualify, you will receive instructiosn on how to pick up the wheel lock.

A popular social media challenge is targeting Kia and Hyundai cars and in the valley, thefts have increased nearly 40% over the past year. In February, Metro told Channel 13 that 1,485 cars had been reported stolen in their jurisdiction since the beginning of 2023.

The vehicles are easy to take because those models lack electronic immobilizers. Mechanic Matt Overbeck explained there's a transmitter built into the key or key fob and then a receiver in the steering column so you can't start the car without it.

Kia and Hyundai said they have developed theft deterrent software for the affected vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that software will be provided to car owners for free, according to a February release.