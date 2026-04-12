North Las Vegas police asking for help to learn more about recent fatal crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help from the public in connection with a fatal crash that happened Thursday around 4:17 p.m., on Simmons Street, just north of Carey Avenue.

As part of the investigation, police are searching for the driver of a gray Tesla who was believed to have been in the area at the time of the crash.

The individual is not in any trouble; investigators are simply seeking their cooperation as a potential witness. Investigators believe the driver may have witnessed events leading up to or immediately following the crash.

Anyone with information, or the driver of the gray Tesla, is encouraged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

