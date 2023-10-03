North Las Vegas police asking for help to find 17-year-old who went missing near Cheyenne High School

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help Tuesday to find 17-year-old Esela Avila-Moya.

Police said she went missing Friday, Sept. 22, around 8:30 a.m. near Cheyenne High School. The school is located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road.

Police describe her as a Hispanic woman, 5'5", weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white Nike shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Avila-Moya's whereabouts is asked by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.