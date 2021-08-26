North Las Vegas neighborhood furious about reckless drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas neighborhood is furious about fast cars that have been driving recklessly and creating large amounts of smoke. Families who live there are worried street racers will end up killing someone if something is not done.

Sean Pierott, a resident who lives in the neighborhood near Revere St., said hearing tires screeching and seeing plumes of smoke rise into the air happens way too frequently.

“I have a 17-year-old senior at legacy who has not in our kitchen in over a year and a half because she is afraid that they are going to come barreling into our kitchen and possibly hit or kill us,” Pierott explained.

This footage here was taken by Pierott’s security cameras, placed outside of his home. He says he had to put them up to provide proof to law enforcement. He has been dealing with this for more than 2 ½ years trying to get help to avoid the worst from becoming a reality.

“I have a neighbor that has two children that unfortunately run out to the street, and I am going to witness this on the camera when they get hit, and it is going to be really unfortunate,” Pierott explained.

Pierott said it happens all day long starting from 8 AM and lasting until 3 AM the next day.

Neighbors said they’ve seen cars go more than 100 miles per hour on Revere Street and speeds up to 60 on nearby smaller streets.

“It just has become extremely disturbing, it felt violating, and still, to this day when I hear random people skirting, I jump out of bed because I get nervous,” said Pierott.

Pierott said he has been keeping track of license plates and descriptions of the cars and reporting them to the police. Police said they are aware of this problem and will handle it accordingly.

“I understand that their hands are tired, I understand that they are inundated, overwhelmed, and things of that nature, but I am also very well aware because one of their lieutenants have addressed the situation, he said this could have been rectified over a year ago, that this is actually disturbing the peace,” Pierott said.

A North Las Vegas Police spokesperson said his department is investigating these incidents and if you see reckless driving or street racers call 311 and provide a description of the car and the license plate if possible.