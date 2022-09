LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local who lives in the north valley walked away from Rampart Casino in Summerlin with over $55,000!

An official told KTNV that the local, who wished not to be named or photographed, was playing the Dragon Cash game and put in a $2.50 bet Wednesday evening.

Officials said that's when the local hit the big prize! The local won a total of $55,177.

