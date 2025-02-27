North Las Vegas hosts hiring fair to fill lifeguard positions ahead of summer

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is looking to recruit more lifeguards ahead of the summer season, holding a hiring fair Thursday at North Las Vegas City Hall.

The event aims to fill seasonal positions at the city’s pools and aquatic centers, ensuring enough trained staff are on hand to keep swimmers safe.

With temperatures soaring in the summer months, local pools become a popular escape from the heat. However, safety remains a top concern, as drowning incidents continue to be a serious issue in Clark County.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death for children under five in the region. In recent years, officials have emphasized the importance of lifeguard staffing to help prevent tragedies.

WATCH | Channel 13 observed a lifeguard certification class to learn more about drowning.

Drowning has potential to be 'silent killer,' lifeguards say, after video shows drowning at Las Vegas pool

The hiring fair offers an opportunity for individuals interested in becoming certified lifeguards, with training and certification courses available for qualified candidates.

The city encourages applicants of all backgrounds to apply, particularly those with strong swimming skills and a passion for community safety.

For families, this initiative is a crucial step in ensuring a safer swimming environment as public pools prepare for their busiest season.

City officials remind residents to practice water safety at home as well, emphasizing supervision and barriers around backyard pools to prevent accidental drownings.

For those interested, applications are available on the City of North Las Vegas website, and walk-ins are welcome at Thursday's event, which lasts until 4 p.m.

