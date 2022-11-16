North Las Vegas Diaper Bank to celebrate two-millionth free diaper giveaway

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, November 16, at 9 a.m., Baby's Bounty, a supporter and resource for young families in need will commemorate the donation of its two millionth free diaper by its North Las Vegas diaper bank.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, a long-time supporter of Baby's Bounty, will join the organization and dignitaries, including Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead, for a celebration in the parking lot of the diaper bank's North Las Vegas distribution facility, located at 2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. B, North Las Vegas, NV 89032.

The unveiling of a new van that will serve as the diaper bank's new mobile diaper distribution vehicle will take place during a regularly scheduled diaper distribution.

This new mobile diaper bank will travel throughout Southern Nevada communities, distributing supplies to needy families who cannot visit diaper banks during regularly scheduled distribution events.

Anthem will also donate to Baby's Bounty in support of the new mobile diaper bank.

Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead is set to speak at the celebration. Additionally, a community fair will be available to attendees, complete with games, raffles, prizes, information, and giveaways, according to a press release.