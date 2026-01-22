NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas marked the beginning of a major transformation as city leaders celebrated the demolition of the former city hall building to make way for an ambitious new development project.

The new project will include commercial space, 300 residential units and a civic building, representing a significant investment in the heart of North Las Vegas.

Check out this video of the demolition provided by the City of North Las Vegas:

North Las Vegas begins new era with city hall demolition for mixed-use development

For North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, watching the demolition was an emotional moment filled with personal history.

"Well, for me it is bittersweet because my father, former councilman Theron H. Goynes, actually served in this exact building, and my first term as councilwoman, I served in this building, and so there's so many memories in here," Goynes-Brown said.

City leaders say the goal is to allow more families to live in the heart of North Las Vegas, bringing new residential options to the city's core.

The mixed-use development represents a new chapter for North Las Vegas as officials work to revitalize the downtown area and create more housing opportunities for residents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

