North Las Vegas approves zoning change for Windsor Park residents in sinking neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV ) — The City of North Las Vegas has unanimously approved a key zoning change that will allow dozens of residents in the sinking Windsor Park neighborhood to relocate to new homes.

The city council voted to rezone an 18-acre plot of land near Carey Avenue and West Street from commercial use to single-family housing and reclassified it in the master plan as "The New Windsor Park."

A plan to relocate these families was approved in 2023 after lawmakers passed a bill setting aside $37 million to build approximately 93 new homes.

The new subdivision will be located roughly a mile away from the original Windsor Park neighborhood.

"I'm happy about it," said Barbara Carter, who has lived in the sinking community since 1965. "I didn't expect to see this."

Carter's home, along with dozens of others, was built on top of a geological fault and aquifer. The neighborhood has been sinking for years after groundwater was extracted from the area.

For decades, Carter watched as the cracks in her walls grew deeper and her home slowly sank into the ground.

"At one point, we could not get permits to do any repairs on our home... you feel abandoned," Carter said.

The council's decision has turned that feeling of being forgotten into hope for residents who have waited years for a solution.

"God has answered our prayers," Carter said.

Frank Hawkins, executive director for Community Program Center of Nevada, said the project is moving forward quickly.

"We think we'll have a grading plan within the next couple weeks here, so in July, we should be able to start the demolition and grading on the construction site," Hawkins said.

Despite concerns from council members about rising material costs, Hawkins says they're committed to completing the project.

"We got a mission and with God's grace, we know it's just a matter of time," Hawkins said.

The new development will provide families with a fresh start after waiting years for relief.

For Carter, this new home represents more than just a place to live.

"Generational wealth. I have a home that I can pass down to my children," Carter said.

