Normalcy returning to Mt. Charleston area after Tropical Storm Hilary damage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life on the mountain will soon be accessible to the general public. More than two months after Tropical Storm Hilary hit the area, some normalcy will return for visitors and residents alike.

Roads are reopening, water is coming back on and a ban on visiting a "vast majority" of the recreation area will be lifted. Though, some areas have a long way to go.

State Route 157 is expected to open on Friday November 3, and State Route 158 will reopen November 10.

Mario Gomez with NV Department of Transportation says, "despite the numerous challenges in planning and construction, the emergency repairs for each will be completed on schedule."

The cost for the road repairs are coming in at a whopping $11 million!

Gomez also talked about installing upgrades to prevent future road damage in case of another natural weather disaster.

"We’ve armored the shoulders with large boulders and we grouted the gaps between the boulders with concrete."

This is progress for mountain residents like Jean Perry Jones. "It's a constant construction zone. I could drive into my place here, but now there’s ditches all around it."

Jones has been living without water and heat since Tropical Storm Hilary hit 10 weeks ago.

She is in one out of 30-40 homes still without running water. Cory Enus with the Las Vegas Valley Water District says his team is working to restore water to all mountain residents by next week.

On the other side of the mountain— at Lee Canyon— Marketing Director Jim Seely says they too are on schedule for their winter season.

"We’re excited for the expansion project, the new parking lot and the new chair lift going in."

But while everything around rebuilds— parts of the mountain won’t be accessible to the public just yet.

Deborah MacNeil, U.S. Forest Service Area Manager talked more about this Thursday.

"I am excited to announce that we are updating our closure order and that 99% of the Spring Mountains Recreation Area will be reopened. That said, while the vast majority is going to be reopened—it is sad to say that there will be some closures and the closure period will be for a 2 years."

