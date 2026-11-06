Nonprofit gives clothes to every student in a North Las Vegas school for the first time in its 50-year history

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 550 students at Cozine Elementary School in North Las Vegas received duffle bags filled with clothes, delivered by volunteers from Assisting Lives in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas nonprofit clothes every student at Cozine Elementary School

Each bag held three pairs of pants, six shirts, six pairs of underwear, six pairs of socks, a hoodie, a blanket, a pair of shoes and a hygiene kit, coordinating with parents on their sizes.

"It's like Christmas," 3rd grader Diego said.

Principal Dr. Jodi Notch said the effort sets kids up for success.

"We have so many kids that have a need, and for us, it gives them an opportunity to come to school prepared, ready to learn," Notch said.

The partnership between the school and the organization has been for years, but this is the first time in the organization's five decades it has been able to stop at a school and clothe every student.

"We go big or go home," Boutique Chair Pam Foltz said. "It's amazing. It's absolutely amazing, when you see the look of a child's face when they open this bag today."

"I feel really grateful," said Diego.

The organization couldn't have picked a more fitting school either.

Cozine Elementary School is named after a longtime volunteer with Assisting Lives in Las Vegas — Linda Cozine.