Nominations open for City of Henderson Water Conservation Award

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Made a difference in your water conservation efforts recently? The City of Henderson has opened nominations for people and businesses who have worked to conserve Southern Nevada's most precious resource.

There are eight categories which will will be considered for awards, including the following:



Water-efficient landscape redesign

Renewable water policies and practices

Environmental stewardship

Community outreach programs

Water loss reduction

Employee education

Water savings contributions

Process optimization

RULES

Nominees must have an active utility account with Henderson and all projects must have been done and completed in the city limits as well.

Full information and submission portal can be found on the City of Henderson Water Conservation Award page.

Nominations kick off Wednesday, November 1, and last through the end of the month.

"The Water Conservation Award celebrates the successes the Henderson community has made in saving Southern Nevada’s most precious natural resource. Every resident and business can make a difference in water conservation, which is a priority to continue to make Henderson a healthy, livable, sustainable city," said a representative for the Department of Communications.

