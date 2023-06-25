Henderson recognizes Anthem Country Club with inaugural water conservation award

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Anthem Country Club is being recognized by the City of Henderson for cutting nearly 60 million gallons of water from their annual use.

The club's turf conservation efforts have totaled 59,533,620 gallons of annual water savings. To celebrate, the City is presenting the club with an all-new award.

Conserving water in our region is a community effort involving every single resident and business,” said City of Henderson Director of Utility Services, Priscilla Howell. “It’s not an easy feat to completely transform large areas to be water smart, and we are thrilled to see the actions taken by Anthem Country Club that will have a lasting impact on our most valuable natural resources.

The inaugural Water Conservation Award was awarded to Anthem for the following achievements:



Removed 362,611 square feet of useless grass, saving 19,943,605 gallons of water annually

Replaced 1,795 square feet of grass with artificial turf, saving 131,035 gallons of water annually

Converted 1,793,590 square feet of grass with water-smart grass, saving 39,458,980 gallons of water annually

Nominations for next year's award open in November.


