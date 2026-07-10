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Nominate a local Las Vegas business for the Perspective Awards before July 31

Channel 13 and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance are teaming up to recognize local businesses at the Perspective Awards Dinner.
Perspective Awards Dinner
KTNV
Perspective Awards Dinner
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance are partnering to honor outstanding local businesses at the Perspective Awards Dinner.

Nominations are now open. To nominate a local business, visit lvgeaawards.org.

Nominations and early bird tickets close on July 31.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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