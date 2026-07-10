Nominate a local Las Vegas business for the Perspective Awards before July 31

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance are partnering to honor outstanding local businesses at the Perspective Awards Dinner.

Nominations are now open. To nominate a local business, visit lvgeaawards.org.

Nominations and early bird tickets close on July 31.

WATCH | LVGEA's President and CEO speaks with Channel 13's Steve Sebelius

One year in, Casey says Las Vegas is poised for success

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.