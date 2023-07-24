No injuries reported after laundry room fire at Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a fire early Monday morning.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, they received a call at 6:35 a.m. that a laundry room was on fire at a home at 4801 Spencer Street.

Clark County Fire Department

Officials said 39 people responded and crews were able to get the fire out by 6:48 a.m.

The fire department said there were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

According to the fire department, two units will be uninhabitable but they said the people who live in those units weren't at the scene this morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.