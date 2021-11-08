LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Justice Center was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat.
No bomb was found, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
As of this report, the evacuation order had been lifted.
No bomb found after forced evacuation of Regional Justice Center, police say
Posted at 3:43 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 18:43:05-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Justice Center was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.