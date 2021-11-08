Watch
No bomb found after forced evacuation of Regional Justice Center, police say

Joe Bartels
The Regional Justice Center in Downtown Las Vegas
Posted at 3:43 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 18:43:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Justice Center was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat.
No bomb was found, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
As of this report, the evacuation order had been lifted.

