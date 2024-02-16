No additional cases of tuberculosis reported following SNHD, CCSD investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No additional cases of tuberculosis have been detected after an individual that was sick visited 26 Clark County School District campuses.

Back in December, the CCSD stated they were working with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify people who may have been exposed. However, they stated the patient had minimal close contact with people.

On Thursday, health district officials said to date, more than 550 students and staff members have been tested for tuberculosis and no additional active cases of the disease have been reported.

According to the district, if an individual tests positive, they undergo further clinical evaluation to determine if they are not contagious.

While tuberculosis is a treatable disease, it can spread quickly. People who have received notifications and have additional questions about the health district's investigation can contact their information line at (702) 759-4636 or (866) 767-5038. The line is open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.